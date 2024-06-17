No truth in NTA comment on NEET 'out of syllabus' questions: NCERT chief

Mysuru: According to National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani, there is no truth in the statement of the National Testing Agency (NTA) regarding 'out of syllabus questions' in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET).

He was replying to a question on the blame-game where NTA said NCERT was responsible for the 'out of syllabus questions' in NEET, held last month, during a media conference at Regional Institute of Education (RIE) of NCERT in Mysuru, on Monday.