Not opposed to Lord Rama or building temple for him: Siddaramaiah

“Since the beginning, it is Congress that indulged in politicking over this issue. It was Congress leaders who called Lord Rama a mythical character or imaginary figure, instead of accepting him as a revered god of the people of this country. The then Congress leader Kapil Sibal fought case after case in courts to delay the construction of Lord Rama temple. In this process, BJP was busy fighting to protect the people’s interests, while Congress indulged in politicking on this issue,” he said, after the telecast of Mann Ki Baat programme at Yeshwantpur in the city.