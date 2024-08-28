Now, beer may become dearer in Karnataka

Bengaluru: After the prices of premium liquor came down, beer might get more expensive for residents of Karnataka. A bottle of beer may get dearer by Rs 10 to Rs 30, depending on the brand and alcoholic concentration.

Beer sales have more than doubled in Karnataka in the last two years thanks to post-Covid boom. Extreme summers also made beer more popular than Indian Made Liquor (IML).

The Excise Department collected nearly Rs 5,703 crore in the financial year 2023-24. It collected a little over Rs 2,757 crore in 2021-22.