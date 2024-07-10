NWKRTC to launch ultra-luxury Ambaari Utsav fleet next week

Bomnalli, Hubballi: For the first time, the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) is introducing an ultra-luxury multi-axle AC sleeper bus service as it has received the first batch of 'Ambaari Utsav' buses, and the launch will take place in a week.

With a fleet strength of around 5,100 buses, the NWKRTC operates buses from six districts in the region, including premium buses. Now, the NWKRTC has inducted two 'Ambaari Utsav' (Volvo 9600 multi-axle AC sleeper) buses, while two more are being added in coming months.

This swanky European-style AC sleeper bus costs nearly Rs 1.80 crore. Out of four 'Ambaari Utsav' buses being procured by the NWKRTC, two have already arrived, and they will be launched by the transport minister in a week. 'Celebration of journey' is the tagline for this bus.

According to sources in the NWKRTC, these two buses would be operated from Belagavi depot, while next two from Hubballi. After the inspection at the regional workshop in Hubballi, those two buses are sent to Belagavi for registration, and they would be run on long-distance routes from there, they said, adding that inauguration programme may also take place in Belagavi district.