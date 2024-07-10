NWKRTC to launch ultra-luxury Ambaari Utsav fleet next week

Bomnalli, Hubballi: For the first time, the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) is introducing an ultra-luxury multi-axle AC sleeper bus service as it has received the first batch of 'Ambaari Utsav' buses, and the launch will take place in a week.
With a fleet strength of around 5,100 buses, the NWKRTC operates buses from six districts in the region, including premium buses. Now, the NWKRTC has inducted two 'Ambaari Utsav' (Volvo 9600 multi-axle AC sleeper) buses, while two more are being added in coming months.
This swanky European-style AC sleeper bus costs nearly Rs 1.80 crore. Out of four 'Ambaari Utsav' buses being procured by the NWKRTC, two have already arrived, and they will be launched by the transport minister in a week. 'Celebration of journey' is the tagline for this bus.
According to sources in the NWKRTC, these two buses would be operated from Belagavi depot, while next two from Hubballi. After the inspection at the regional workshop in Hubballi, those two buses are sent to Belagavi for registration, and they would be run on long-distance routes from there, they said, adding that inauguration programme may also take place in Belagavi district.
Each 'Ambaari Utsav' multi-axle AC sleeper bus can accommodate 40 passengers, and its length is 15 metre. Having modern technology and safety measures, they also have unique interiors, along with adjustable AC louvers, reading lights, charging USB ports, panoramic view windows and other facilities for passengers.
"Long-distance routes where this luxury bus has more demand are being identified, and the routes for first two 'Ambaari Utsav' buses to be launched in a week will be finalised. After a month of trial, two more buses will be brought. These buses have to be operated from Hubballi and Belagavi, as we have premium bus depots in these two places," said NWKRTC Managing Director Priyanga M.
Premium buses
Out of 20 'Pallakki' non-AC sleeper buses being procured for the NWKRTC, 10 have already come, while four 'Ambaari Utsav' buses are being added for the first time. Compared to the KSRTC, the number of premium buses with the NWKRTC is less.
"Comparatively, demand has been more for mofussil routes in the region, and we are offering bus service to around 98% of villages. We will get 10 more 'Pallakki' buses soon, while the trial vehicle out of 100 city buses being procured will also come soon," Priyanga noted.
NWKRTC Chief Traffic Manager Vivekanand Vishwadnya informed that the corporation's premium bus fleet now includes 68 non-AC sleeper buses, 18 AC sleeper buses, 34 Volvo multi-axle buses, and 53 Rajahamsa buses.
