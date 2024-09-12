Of cooperative societies and a coat of arms

The Office of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies is housed in a building on Ali Asker Road in Bengaluru. All three pediments on its facade are emblazoned with the coat of arms of the king of the United Kingdom. The central shield is divided into four quarters, with three lions in the first and fourth quarters, a rampant lion in the second and a harp in the third. These represent the royal emblems of England, Scotland and Ireland. The shield is held up by a lion and a unicorn. These are usually shown standing on their hind legs, but here in Bengaluru, they are on all fours. Whoever painted the symbol has neglected to paint the horns of the unicorns, so they now look like horses. A wreath around the shield has the French saying — ‘Honi soit qui mal y pense’, meaning ‘Evil to him who thinks evil’. A scroll below has the words, ‘Dieu et mon droit’, meaning ‘God and my right,’ the motto of the king of the UK.

Why is the British monarchy’s coat of arms on a building in Bengaluru, you may wonder. This royal symbol was also used by the British Government of India, and hence by extension, the office of the British Resident in Bengaluru, also known as the Mysore Residency.

The house where the Resident stayed — which was also called the Residency — is today’s Raj Bhavan. In the early 1900s, the Resident had his offices in the building on Infantry Road that now houses the Police Commissioner’s office. The District and Sessions Judge’s courts were also housed here. In the late 1920s, as Bengaluru was growing, everyone needed more room, including the Resident, who needed new offices close to the existing ones.

The plot of land on Ali Asker Road fit the bill exactly. After some correspondence between the Residency here and the government in Delhi for permissions and funds, construction began in 1929 on a new office costing about Rs 77,000. The new building was opened in early October 1930.