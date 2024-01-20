Offices of V-C, Registrar of Mangalore University raided by ED

Mangaluru: Officials from Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted a day-long raid at the offices of Vice chancellor, Registrar, in-charge registrar and bank's office in Mangalore University campus in Konaje on Friday and seized incriminating documents related to the Rs 150 cr recruitment scam in Kolar-Chikkaballapura District Co-operative Milk Producers Union Limited (KOMUL).

Highly placed sources in ED confirmed the raids. "The raid follows close on the heels of the notices issued to Mangalore University a few days ago," officials told DH on conditions of anonymity. According to sources, Mangalore University had conducted the examinations and evaluated the answer scripts on behalf of KOMUL. A staff from Mangalore University, suspected of being involved in the scam, had gone into hiding, ED officials said.

Mangalore University in-charge Registrar and Registrar (Evaluation) Raju Krishna Chalannavar did not respond to messages from DH. Confederation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Organisation President Lolaksha said; "Raids in Mangalore University by ED has forced everyone to hang their heads in shame."