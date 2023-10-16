Officials to begin crackdown to enforce green crackers rule in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Buying crackers in the run up to Deepavali? Make sure that they are certified as 'green' as officials will soon begin a crackdown across the state to enforce the Supreme Court order on green crackers.

The KSPCB on Monday directed district administration and the line departments to enforce the Supreme Court's order on green crackers and enforce a strict ban on the crackers containing harmful chemicals in order to prevent pollution in the festival days.

After a 3-hour long meeting chaired by Forest and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) issued a circular that gave detailed instructions to the deputy commissioners, police, health and other officials at the local governments.