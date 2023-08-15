Karnataka to devise Rs 3,400 crore action plan to revive lakes, CM Siddaramaiah announces on Independence Day

The chief minister explained the rationale and the impact of each of the five guarantee schemes implemented by the state government. "We are implementing policies that are aimed at ensuring social justice in terms of accumulation of resources and their redistribution," he said, adding that the government has followed the Universal Basic Income policy to introduce these schemes.

Measures are being taken to strengthen and develop agriculture, medical, education, transport, environment, and other sectors across the state, he remarked.

The government will come up with a Rs 3,400 crore action plan to preserve and revive lakes and invest Rs 1.4 lakh crore every year to achieve a 15 to 16 per cent growth rate, he added.

Siddaramaiah also vowed to end rampant "institutionalised" corruption by probing the implementation of various schemes and called on the people of Karnataka to unitedly commit to comprehensive development of the state. "We dream of transforming Karnataka into the number one state in Asia for modern technology and manufacturing," he said.

He said steps are being taken to relaunch programs such as Krishi Bhagya, Anugraha Yojane, Vidyasiri, and scholarships to students from minority communities, that the Congress party implemented in its previous term in power.