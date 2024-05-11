Only 60% of plastic waste generated in Karnataka recycled

As per the information provided by the directorate of municipal administration and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, 988.44 tonne of plastic waste is generated every day (3.68 lakh tonne per annum) in the state of which 733.47 tonne (74.2%) is collected and only 324.29 tonne is processed.

Karnataka has 143 recycling units with a capacity to recycle 2.10 lakh tonnes of plastic per annum or 57.27% of the total waste generated. The state is sending tonnes of non-recyclable plastic every year to cement factories which use the material as residue-derived fuel (RDF).

In 2022-23, Karnataka sent 31,000 tonnes of plastic as RDF to cement factories. Burning of plastic, including the mixture of plastic in RDF, produces a range of toxic chemical additives that are known to be hazardous for humans as well as animals.