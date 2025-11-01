Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'Only what CM and I say matters': Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar says Congress govt united, rejects other voices

He said there is no need for media or the people in Congress to search for a leader.
Last Updated : 01 November 2025, 10:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2025, 10:22 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnatakaD K ShivakumarSiddaramaiah

Follow us on :

Follow Us