'Operation Jumbo' to capture wild elephants resumes in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Karnataka Forest Department on Thursday resumed ‘Operation Jumbo’ to capture wild elephants and fix radio collars, an exercise suspended after Mysuru Dasara elephant Arjuna died in a fight with a wild tusker last month, officials said.

Eight elephants would be part of the operation which would be centred in and around Belur Taluk in Hassan district as over 50 wild elephants have entered the Malnad region, wreaking havoc, they said.

“We have resumed the operation to capture wild elephants. Eight of our very good elephants are part of the operation this time", a senior forest department official said.

"We would start our operations in Belur taluk where more than 50 wild elephants had come. These wild jumbos which came around two months ago into the taluk area have to be driven away to the elephant habitat. Last time in November, when we had carried out a week-long operation, all of them had gone back . However, after we suspended the operation, they had come back so we will be driving them back,” he said.