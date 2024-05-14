Out on bail, H D Revanna visits Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru

Mysuru: JD(S) MLA H D Revanna on Tuesday paid a visit to Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi hill in Mysuru, after he was released from Jail on bail in a Kidnap case lodged in K R Nagar taluk of Mysuru district.
Speaking to presspersons, he said that he has respect for Judiciary, and trust in Goddess Chamundeshwari and the people of the State.
"In my forty year political career, this is the first case. I have trust in Judiciary. Let us see what mercy Goddess shows on me. If it was done intentionally, I have left it to Goddess. Since the case is in Court, I won't talk anything," he said.
Published 14 May 2024, 17:52 IST