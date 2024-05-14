Out on bail, H D Revanna visits Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru

Mysuru: JD(S) MLA H D Revanna on Tuesday paid a visit to Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi hill in Mysuru, after he was released from Jail on bail in a Kidnap case lodged in K R Nagar taluk of Mysuru district.

Speaking to presspersons, he said that he has respect for Judiciary, and trust in Goddess Chamundeshwari and the people of the State.