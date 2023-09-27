Over 60 JD(S) office bearers to resign today over alliance with BJP; 30,000 estimated to leave in coming days

Upset over JD(S) alliance with BJP, over 60 office bearers of JD(S) unit of Mysuru city including the Minority wing led by JD(S) State Secretary Abdul Khader Shaahid, are set to submit resignation en masse. This will come after a meeting at N S function hall on Shivaji road in N R Mohalla today evening.

Abdul Khader Shaahid said "We are beginning this process of resignations with Mysuru."

In the coming days over 30,000 JD(S) leaders from across the State, including 3,000 JD(S) party workers in Mysuru will resign from JD(S) party in the coming days," he said.

Abdul Khader Shaahid, explained, "JD(S) is a secular party. We have high respect for former Prime Minister H D Devegowda and H D Kumarswamy. But without consulting all the leaders of the party, against secular principles of JD(S) party, H D Kumarswamy and Nikhil Kumarswamy have met BJP leaders Amit Shah and J P Nadda and joined the BJP alliance recently. We felt that it is an anti-party activity."