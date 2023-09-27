Over 60 JD(S) office bearers to resign today over alliance with BJP; 30,000 estimated to leave in coming days

Upset over JD(S) alliance with BJP, over 60 office bearers of JD(S) unit of Mysuru city including the Minority wing led by JD(S) State Secretary Abdul Khader Shaahid, are set to submit resignation en masse. This will come after a meeting at N S function hall on Shivaji road in N R Mohalla today evening.
Abdul Khader Shaahid said "We are beginning this process of resignations with Mysuru."
In the coming days over 30,000 JD(S) leaders from across the State, including 3,000 JD(S) party workers in Mysuru will resign from JD(S) party in the coming days," he said.
Abdul Khader Shaahid, explained, "JD(S) is a secular party. We have high respect for former Prime Minister H D Devegowda and H D Kumarswamy. But without consulting all the leaders of the party, against secular principles of JD(S) party, H D Kumarswamy and Nikhil Kumarswamy have met BJP leaders Amit Shah and J P Nadda and joined the BJP alliance recently. We felt that it is an anti-party activity."
"So two days ago we had urged JD(S) State President C M Ibrahim to remove both of them from the party and we had given time for it till September 27. Since C M Ibrahim is silent over it, we are resigning," he added.
Abdul Khader Shaahid, who had contested in the assembly constituency from JD(S) ticket in N R Constituency added, "At a time when BJP leaders express their displeasure over Muslims and Dalits day in and day out, we would not be able to continue with the JD(S)-BJP alliance. Hence we are resigning."
JD(S) spokesperson Gafur Azaar, JD(S) City minority wing President, Imran, Vice President, Tanveer Ahmed, Secretary Mujaahid, President of JD(S) N R working committee Aftaab Ahmed, members of JD(S) minority wing of N R Constituency Afroz Pasha, Aruna, Khayum Pasha, Mudassir, Isaac, Ashwaq, Saleem and others are all set to resign in the evening.
They plan to post the resignation letters to C M Ibrahim in the evening, Abdul Khader Shaahid said.