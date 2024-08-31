Over 78 eateries inspected in Mysuru district in FSSAI food safety drive; several fail hygiene standards

He added, "Our officers had issued a notice, for not maintaining hygiene at the canteen on KR Hospital premises, earlier also. They are yet to improve. A water sample at the canteen has been collected for testing. The samples will be sent to a lab for testing. Based on the reports, action will be initiated."

Five FSOs, led by FSSAI DO Dr A N Kantharaju, inspected eateries and food outlets in Hunsur, Periyapatna and KR Nagar towns of Mysuru district on Saturday too.

Dr Kantharaju said that they visited 23 hotels in Hunsur. "We have issued notices to 10 food outlets for not maintaining hygiene. We have imposed a penalty of Rs 20,000 on eight outlets. We collected three samples of chicken and one sample of egg, for testing. In Periyapatna, we visited 21 places. We have issued notices to seven outlets and collected a penalty of Rs 9,000 from them. We collected two chicken samples, one sample each of egg, rusk and mixture for testing. In KR Nagar, we visited 18 places and collected samples of masala powder, coffee powder, maida, tea leaves and mixture for testing. We plan to cover HD Kote and Nanjangud town next week", he said.

Kushalappa Poovaiah Napanda, AGM at a private company, said, "Since Mysuru is a major tourist destination, FSSAI officials should continue such special drives, frequently. They should pay surprise visits to eateries and food outlets regularly, so that they are alert and maintain food safety and hygiene in view of the health of people."

In the wake of the use of synthetic food colours in kebab and gobi manchurian in at least 108 samples across Karnataka, including three in Mysuru district, in the month of July, despite the ban, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao directed the officials to take up this special drive.