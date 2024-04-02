Over 90% of railway network in Karnataka is now electrified

Karnataka ended the 2023-24 financial year on a high note by electrifying over 3,400 km of its 3,836 km railway network.
Two railway lines — Guledgudda-Bagalkot-Wandal (50.7 Route Kilometre) and Holenarasipura-Hassan (32 RKM) — were electrified last week.
The statutory inspection of the electrification works followed by speed trials between Holenarasipura and Hassan was conducted on March 28. Two days later, the same exercise was conducted for the Guledgudda-Bagalkot double line and the Bagalkot-Wandal single line, officials said.
The electrification of the Guledgudda-Bagalkot-Wandal section is important because it means the Bengaluru-Vijayapura line (via Guntakal) has been electrified. If things go smoothly, this may result in running of Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Vijayapura, something that Minister for Infrastructure Development M B Patil has demanded.
The Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE) has completed all electrification works assigned to it in Karnataka, Shyam Sundal Mangal, Chief Project Director, Railway Electrification, Bengaluru, told DH.
CORE achieved its electrification target of 264 RKM in 2023-24, he added.
In railway terminology, RKM refers to the distance between two places, irrespective of the number of tracks.
The electrification of the 32-km line between Holenarasipura and Hassan means the 119-km Mysuru-Hassan line is fully electrified now.
Karnataka, one of the laggards in electrification, has now electrified more than 90% of its network.
The South Western Railway (SWR) electrified and commissioned 15 sections in 2023-24 alone and is currently electrifying three more sections. It will soon start work to electrify three more sections, officials said.
The ongoing works include the crucial Sakleshpur-Subramanya Road-Kabakaputtur line (103 km), which will pave way for running Vande Bharat train between Bengaluru and Mangaluru.
According to K N Krishna Prasad of Karnataka Railway Vedike, lines that need to be electrified in state are Vyasa Colony-Amaravati Colony (120 RKM), Taj Sultanpur-Khanapura (97 RKM), Karnataka section of Kudchi-Miraj line & newly opened lines (Ginigera-Kartagi-Sindhanur: 84 km), (Bagalkot-Kajjidhoni: 30 km) & (Gadag-Talkal: 25 km).
In Belagavi-Miraj section, Suldhal-Ghataprabha (31 RKM) has been electrified. Electrification is underway on Kudchi-Miraj (34.8 RKM) line. Once that’s complete, entire line between Hubballi and Mumbai will be electrified, he said.
(Published 02 April 2024, 00:07 IST)