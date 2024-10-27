Over Rs 1000 cr sanctioned for Puttur drinking water project: MLA Ashok Kumar Rai

<p>Mangaluru: Rs 1,010 crore has been sanctioned for a drinking water project in the Puttur constituency, with Rs 400 crore already released and work underway, said MLA Ashok Kumar Rai on Sunday.</p><p>This project will not only supply water to the Puttur assembly constituency but also serve 28 villages in the Sullia constituency. In 2023-24, a total of Rs 1,476 crore has been allocated to the constituency for various development initiatives.</p><p>Under the "Namma Grama Namma Raste" scheme, the constituency is expected to receive grants for the development of 68 km of roads. “My goal is to develop the Puttur-Uppinangady road as a model stretch. We have also started the realignment of the PWD road. Issues affecting road development at Perne and Biliyoor have been resolved. The flyover at Mani and Panemangaluru will be completed by November, and the one at Kalladka by December,” he added.</p>.Another digital arrest case: Karnataka woman loses Rs 50 lakh to fraudsters posing as police, CBI officials.<p>Fruit-bearing trees will be planted along roadsides in Puttur taluk, including varieties such as kaatu mavu (wild mango), nerale, and punarpuli to benefit local birds. The MLA appealed to the public not to remove planted saplings.</p><p>The DKMUL plans to establish a new facility on 15 acres in Puttur, creating local employment opportunities. Additionally, 150 acres have been reserved for industrial development, with two entrepreneurs already expressing interest in investing Rs 300 crore to establish new industries.</p><p><strong>Tourism development</strong></p><p>A project report has been prepared to develop the Sangama site at the Sahasralingeshwara Temple in Uppinangady, in the model of Kudalasangama, along with development at Puttur Mahalingeshwara Temple. A detailed project report for Rs 570 crore has been submitted to NABARD to further promote tourism in the area.</p><p>The MLA emphasised that a government medical college in Puttur has been a longstanding demand, with 40 acres of land already reserved. He is hopeful the college will be announced in the upcoming budget.</p><p>He also noted the absence of adequate sports facilities in Puttur, revealing plans to set aside 20 acres for a synthetic track, with a proposal soon to be submitted to the central government. Additionally, the Karnataka State Cricket Association has expressed interest in developing two grounds in Puttur.</p><p><strong>'What's wrong in attending VHP event'</strong></p><p>“I am Hindu. I am not willing to leave my religion, but I don’t oppose any other faith either. I am the MLA for all people in my constituency. The VHP invited me to their event, and I attended it. I didn’t even deliver any speech there; they simply honoured me. I didn’t attend a BJP event or visit the BJP office. What’s wrong with this?” questioned Ashok Kumar Rai.</p><p>Responding to criticism for attending the VHP event in Puttur, he clarified: “It was Congress that made me a MLA. There is no question of me leaving Congress or joining BJP.”</p>