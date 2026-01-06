Menu
Making small child touch private parts is aggravated sexual assault: Delhi High Court

The appellant, a tenant in the minor's house, was convicted by the trial court in July 2024 and consequently sentenced to seven years' rigorous imprisonment.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 10:16 IST
Published 06 January 2026, 10:16 IST
India NewsCrimesexual assaultPocso

