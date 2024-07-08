Parents demand transfer of teacher facing serious charges; refuse to send wards to school

The parents said that the teacher, Satish, was transferred to the Thammadavalli school from another school after he was alleged of a serious offence.

“We objected and submitted a representation to the Block Education Officer and the local MLA not to depute the particular teacher to the school. However, our requests were not paid heed to”, said School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) president Nagesh.

He further said that the problem has not been addressed, even after a month. The parents have also demanded transfer certificates to get their children admitted to other schools, he added.

State Dalit Sangharsha Samiti (Ambedkar faction) working president Rajashankar said that the teacher was transferred to Thammadavalli school as the children are from the families of labourers. If the teacher is not transferred from this school, the problem will be conveyed to the Education minister, he meanwhile said.