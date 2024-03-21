'Party limited to a family': South Teachers' MLC Marithibbegowda resigns from post, quits JD(S)

Hubballi: Four-time MLC Marithibbegowda, who has been critical of the JD(S) top brass, resigned as the representative of the Legislative Council's South Teachers' constituency on Thursday, and said he is also resigning to the primary membership of the JD(S).
Marithibbegowda visited Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti's residence in Hubballi and submitted the resignation, which Horatti accepted. Marithibbegowda's term as an MLC was scheduled to end in June.
Marithibbegowda said his voters and well-wishers did not want him to continue in the JD(S), as he was 'neglected' in the party for seeking justice to loyal workers instead of taking decisions 'unilaterally' by H D Deve Gowda family.
Regarding the possibility of joining the Congress, he said he has not yet decided, and he would take a decision about his next political move in a couple of days after consulting his voters and well-wishers. He also clarified that he is not a ticket aspirant for Lok Sabha polls.
"I had demanded opportunity for loyal workers of the party during several elections, but the party is limited to a family though it has 'secular' in its name. I have no contact with the JD(S) high command since four years, and I was not invited for meetings," Marithibbegowda said, adding that alliance with BJP would be a 'ride on a crocodile' for the JD(S) and people would teach a befitting lesson.
On more MLC to resign
Legislative Councuil Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, after accepting Marithibbegowda's resignation, hinted that one more MLC is going to resign in a couple of days.
Horatti, who holds a record for winning eight Council polls consecutively, stated that a total of 11 MLCs resigned during his tenure as the Council chairman (June to December 2018, February 2021 to May 2022, from December 2022), which is also a record.
(Published 21 March 2024, 10:29 IST)