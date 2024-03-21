'Party limited to a family': South Teachers' MLC Marithibbegowda resigns from post, quits JD(S)

"I had demanded opportunity for loyal workers of the party during several elections, but the party is limited to a family though it has 'secular' in its name. I have no contact with the JD(S) high command since four years, and I was not invited for meetings," Marithibbegowda said, adding that alliance with BJP would be a 'ride on a crocodile' for the JD(S) and people would teach a befitting lesson.

On more MLC to resign

Legislative Councuil Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, after accepting Marithibbegowda's resignation, hinted that one more MLC is going to resign in a couple of days.

Horatti, who holds a record for winning eight Council polls consecutively, stated that a total of 11 MLCs resigned during his tenure as the Council chairman (June to December 2018, February 2021 to May 2022, from December 2022), which is also a record.