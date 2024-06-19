Pavithra Gowda complains of dizziness, treated in hospital

Pavithra Gowda, who along with actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has been arrested for the alleged murder of Renukaswamy was treated at a government hospital after she complained of dizziness on Tuesday.
Police said that she was taken to a government hospital in Mallathahalli near the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station, where she was being questioned with other suspects, for treatment.
“She was not hospitalised,” S Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), said. “She didn’t collapse. She said that she felt dizzy.”
According to the officer, Pavithra was administered glucose and brought back for questioning.
A doctor from the hospital, who conducts routine examinations for the suspects, said that Gowda had gastritis.
“The glucose levels were low as she hadn’t eaten anything since the morning. She also had gastritis due to the non-intake of food. Her blood pressure was also low. She was administered intravenous fluids,” the doctor said, adding that medication was also prescribed for gastritis and that Pavithra was fine.
She said that other suspects were stable and there was “nothing to worry about”.
Meanwhile, continuing the investigation into the murder, the police during the day, seized three vehicles that were parked at Darshan’s house in RR Nagar. The vehicles were allegedly used for logistics
purposes.
Published 19 June 2024, 00:02 IST