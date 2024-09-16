Pavoor Uliya residents stage protest by standing in waters of Nethravati river

Mangaluru: Residents of Pavoor-Uliya island, in association with Catholic Sabha, staged a unique protest against illegal sand extraction on Sunday by standing in the waters of the Nethravati River urging the district administration to take steps to check illegal sand extraction to save the island.

The protesters shouted slogans against the mines and geology department and urged DC Mullai Muhilan MP to save the island and its residents. They held placards which read “save Pavoor Uliya residents,” “stop sand mining,” and so on.

On the sidelines of the protest, Alwyn D'Souza, president of Catholic Sabha, expressed displeasure over the mines and geology department officials failing to check the sand extraction. “Illegal sand extraction is rampant in the island and is affecting the livelihood of the residents. The area of the island has shrunk. Despite earlier appeals to the Deputy Commissioner, including a meeting about months ago, the illegal activity continues in the island which comes under Mangalore Assembly constituency represented by Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader. No action has been taken to put a halt to the illegal sand extraction,” he alleged.