Peddler arrested in Mangaluru; MDMA worth Rs 2.50 lakh seized

CCB sleuths arrested a peddler on the charges of selling MDMA (Methylene dioxy methamphetamine), a synthetic drug, in Mangaluru city and Kerala. Authorities seized 50 gram of MDMA worth Rs 2.50 lakh from the accused.

According to Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar Jain, the arrested is Hasan Sadiq alias Blade Sadiq (35) from Vitlapadnoor.

He was procuring MDMA from Bengaluru and was selling it in Mangaluru city and Kerala in a car. Acting on a tip off, CCB team led by ACP P A Hegde conducted the raid.

The police also recovered a car, mobilehone, and digital weighing scale. The value of the total seized goods is Rs 3,65,500. A case has been registered at Konaje police station.

The commissioner said that there are 17 cases against the arrested Hasan Sadik. There are eight cases pertaining to assault and four attempt to murder in Vittal station, two attempt to murder in Puttur town station, a case pertaining to outraging modesty and kidnap in Uppinangady station. He had failed to appear for court hearing for the last six months and was absconding. The court had even issued a warrant against him.