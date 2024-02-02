Peer Pasha Bangla in Basavakalyan was originally Anubhava Mantapa: C T Ravi

“Basavanna had established the Anubhava Mantapa, believed to be the ‘first parliament of the world’, to usher in an egalitarian society in the 12th century at Basavakalyan. But today, the Anubhava Mantapa has been converted into the Peer Pasha Bangla.

Mere declaring Basavanna as cultural ambassador of the state is not enough. True honour (to Basavanna) lies in restoring the Anubhava Mantapa to its former glory. That will happen only when the BJP comes to power,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the oath-taking ceremony of the newly constituted Ballari district BJP unit.