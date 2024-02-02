Peer Pasha Bangla in Basavakalyan was originally Anubhava Mantapa: C T Ravi

The Peer Pasha Bangla, a dargah of a Muslim saint in Basavakalyan in Bidar district was originally the Anubhava Mantapa founded by the 12th century social reformer Basavanna and latter needs to be restored to its old glory, BJP leader C T Ravi said on Thursday.
“Basavanna had established the Anubhava Mantapa, believed to be the ‘first parliament of the world’, to usher in an egalitarian society in the 12th century at Basavakalyan. But today, the Anubhava Mantapa has been converted into the Peer Pasha Bangla.
Mere declaring Basavanna as cultural ambassador of the state is not enough. True honour (to Basavanna) lies in restoring the Anubhava Mantapa to its former glory. That will happen only when the BJP comes to power,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the oath-taking ceremony of the newly constituted Ballari district BJP unit.
“We are planning to build a grand Vishwanath Temple at Kashi. Even the pious Muslims believe building mosques by razing temples ‘haram’. A few people say that they would offer namaz at the disputed place. We should teach them a lesson. This election is between Kashi Vishwanath and Aurangzeb, Somnath and Ghazni and Hanuma and Tipu. Modi should return to power to build grand temples at Kashi and Mathura,” he said.