Peer-to-peer solar power trade likely to be a reality in state soon

The guidelines also delve into various scenarios and actions to be taken in cases of over-injection and under-injection of power by the producers, and overuse and underuse of power by the consumers. The service provider is held responsible for creating awareness and training the producers, consumers, and ESCOMs regarding the functioning of peer-to-peer platforms. “The service provider shall ensure that the systems installed by it for facilitating peer-to-peer exchange do not disrupt distribution licensee's system and shall ensure that there is a seamless settlement between the peer-to-peer partners,” the draft said.