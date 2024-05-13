Pen drive case: Devarajegowda in police custody for two days

The Holenarsipur JMFC Court has ordered the handing over of BJP leader G Devarajegowda to police custody for two days. He was in judicial custody, in connection with the sexual abuse case.

The Holenarsipur Police had submitted an application, seeking police custody of Devarajegowda, to conduct further investigation. The court, which considered the application, issued orders to hand him over to police custody for two days, from 9 am on May 14 to May 15 night.