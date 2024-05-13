Home
Pen drive case: Devarajegowda in police custody for two days

The Holenarsipur Police had submitted an application, seeking police custody of Devarajegowda, to conduct further investigation.
DHNS
Last Updated : 13 May 2024, 13:07 IST
The Holenarsipur JMFC Court has ordered the handing over of BJP leader G Devarajegowda to police custody for two days. He was in judicial custody, in connection with the sexual abuse case.

The Holenarsipur Police had submitted an application, seeking police custody of Devarajegowda, to conduct further investigation. The court, which considered the application, issued orders to hand him over to police custody for two days, from 9 am on May 14 to May 15 night.

It may be mentioned that Devarajegowda was arrested on May 11, and was handed over to judicial custody for 14 days, up to May 24. On Monday, an advocate from the prosecution side submitted an application, pointing out the need for interrogating the accused, in the case. 

Holenarsipur police will take Devarajegowda for interrogation from the Hassan district jail at 9 am, on Tuesday.

Published 13 May 2024, 13:07 IST
