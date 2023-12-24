People will decide in LS polls if I am a patriot or otherwise: MP Pratap Simha

Mysuru: After 11 days since the attack on Parliament with smoke canisters by two individuals, including one from Mysuru who had availed passes from Mysuru Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, said, "Goddess Chamundeshwari, Goddess Kaveri, and my readers know whether I am patriotic or anti-national. People will give their mandate in this regard in the upcoming Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha election."
Breaking his silence and speaking to the media in Mysuru on Sunday, Pratap Simha stated this and declined to answer any further questions on this matter.
Meanwhile retorting on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's statement that Mysuru-Kodagu MP lies about Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, Simha said, "People who are using that road know who is lying. When there was water logging and some underpasses were filled on some parts of this Expressway, whom did people blame? Who resolved those issues? Where did Siddaramaiah and Mahadevappa go when there were issues on this road?"
He added, "It is a Rs 8500 Crore worth project. If Siddaramaiah led Congress Government released just Rs 8 for this, let's name it as Siddaramaiah-Mahadevappa double road. This is not my road. This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's highway. I am just a mason who follows the words of Modi. CM should be careful in using his words. He should stop underestimating everyone. I have not come here to be in politics forever. Those who wish to do it, begin credit war like this when they do not have any other achievement to boost on."
However, after inaugurating Kaulande Police station, CM Siddaramaiah had stated, "We are not giving money for all the guaranteed schemes or Government schemes from our personal pockets. We are just returning people's own money (their tax money) to people like Purandara Dasa's words goes- 'Kereya neeranu Kerege Challi'."
Regarding CM's statement on lifting the ban on Hijab imposed by the previous BJP led State Government, Simha said, "It is not the question of Hindus or Muslims. There is something called a uniform dress code. It has to be followed. Let CM be aware of it."
On suggestion by MLA Abbaiah Prasad, he stated, "Earlier CM Siddaramaiah had stated that Maharajas' of Mysuru had not developed Mysuru with their personal money. Then why does he say that hospital was built in his tenure, and they are giving Rs 2000 to each woman heading a household per month. How would it be if we ask if he brought money for all these from his house? When he made that statement about Maharaja's itself, I realised then that CM respects Tipu and not Maharaja's."
"After realising that Mysuru Airport would be named after Tipu if Siddaramaiah led Congress Government comes to power again, Basavaraj Bommai led previous BJP Government had taken cabinet decision to name it after Nalwadi Krishna Raja Wadiyar," he added.
Notably, Congress cleared that Siddaramaiah led Congress Government had taken cabinet decision to name Mysuru airport after Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar in 2015 itself.
When asked about his views on CM Siddaramaiah using a luxury jet, Simha said, "In order to defend himself, Siddaramaiah questions in which flight PM Modi travels. PM Modi travels in Government Airforce-1 flight only. The PM doesn't travel with 'Patalam, Chela' (some followers) or those who give money to him. There is only one PM in the Country, while there are 29 CMs. He should stop comparing like this first."