People will decide in LS polls if I am a patriot or otherwise: MP Pratap Simha

Meanwhile retorting on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's statement that Mysuru-Kodagu MP lies about Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, Simha said, "People who are using that road know who is lying. When there was water logging and some underpasses were filled on some parts of this Expressway, whom did people blame? Who resolved those issues? Where did Siddaramaiah and Mahadevappa go when there were issues on this road?"

He added, "It is a Rs 8500 Crore worth project. If Siddaramaiah led Congress Government released just Rs 8 for this, let's name it as Siddaramaiah-Mahadevappa double road. This is not my road. This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's highway. I am just a mason who follows the words of Modi. CM should be careful in using his words. He should stop underestimating everyone. I have not come here to be in politics forever. Those who wish to do it, begin credit war like this when they do not have any other achievement to boost on."