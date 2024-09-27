Petition in Karnataka High Court for CBI probe against Siddaramaiah in MUDA case

Bengaluru: A Mysuru resident has petitioned the High Court of Karnataka, seeking a CBI probe against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with MUDA site allotment case.
Snehamayi Krishna's petition is likely to come up for hearing next week after a scrutiny.
On September 24, the high court upheld the Governor's decision to approve an investigation against the chief minister in the MUDA case. On September 27, the Lokayukta police filed an FIR against Siddaramaiah under various sections of the IPC, the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, and the Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Act.
The petition by Krishna, a social activist, came a day after the state cabinet withdrew the general consent given to the CBI to investigate cases in Karnataka.
The case pertains to the allotment of 14 posh sites by the Mysuru Development Authority (MUDA) in favour of the chief minister’s wife Parvathy BM in exchange for land acquired from her.
In his petition before the high court, Krishna contended that Siddaramaiah, as the chief minister of the state, wields immense power and influence over the state departments, especially the state investigating agencies such as the police authorities and the Karnataka Lokayukta police.
"Such being the case, any investigation undertaken by either of the agencies into the allegations made against the chief minister would not be an impartial investigation," the petition stated, adding that Siddaramaiah, being the head of the state, would directly or indirectly have an influence over the state machineries.
The petition further stated that Siddaramaiah has openly made several statements, indicating that his political party, its high command, the state government, the cabinet and the entire system are supporting him in this case.
According to the petitioner, the Supreme Court, in a catena of judgements, has held that institutional integrity is a paramount consideration in respect of constitutional functionaries.
"Such being the case, the matter needs to be probed by an independent investigation agency. It is necessary to ensure that the investigation should not only be fair but should also be seen to be fair, in order to instill confidence in the minds of the complainants and also the people of state of Karnataka," the petition reads.