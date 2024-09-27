Petition in Karnataka High Court for CBI probe against Siddaramaiah in MUDA case

Bengaluru: A Mysuru resident has petitioned the High Court of Karnataka, seeking a CBI probe against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with MUDA site allotment case.

Snehamayi Krishna's petition is likely to come up for hearing next week after a scrutiny.

On September 24, the high court upheld the Governor's decision to approve an investigation against the chief minister in the MUDA case. On September 27, the Lokayukta police filed an FIR against Siddaramaiah under various sections of the IPC, the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, and the Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Act.

The petition by Krishna, a social activist, came a day after the state cabinet withdrew the general consent given to the CBI to investigate cases in Karnataka.