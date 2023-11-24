Play focuses on female actors

Three scenographic moments bear mentioning. The first involves a rudely recounted memory of an actress sitting on an old chair in the “mané-angala”. The choreography around the chair is evocative and nostalgic. It neatly segues into the actress Malthishree’s story about the sale of chairs having provided her pension. The second involves a hilarious and convention-defying sex scene between the lovelorn Basappa and the only visible part of Chenni, her rani-pink clad legs and jasmine entwined braid. The third is the poignant aerial scene accompanied by an audio recording of an anonymous Mysore actress speaking about a miscarriage she underwent on stage. The play is bookended by Rameshwari Verma, feminist and theatre artist, speaking about the historically male-directed Kannada stage.