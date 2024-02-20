'Pleasing party leader': BJP jabs Congress after Karnataka govt compensates Kerala farmer killed by elephant on Rahul Gandhi's advise

Hubballi: After Karnataka government decided to pay compensation of Rs 15 lakh to family members of a Kerala farmer, who was killed by a translocated elephant from Hassan, a controversy has erupted in the state -- with both political parties and wildlife activists questioning the largesse of Karnataka government.

In a letter to senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre stated that on his (Rahul’s) advice the Karnataka cabinet headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has decided to pay a compensation of Rs 15 lakh to the farmer in Rahul’s constituency after being trampled by a radio-collared elephant named ‘Tuskar’.

Sources in the forest department claim that this is for the first time that Karnataka government is paying a compensation to victim from other state.