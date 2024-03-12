PM Modi likely to kickstart Karnataka campaign on March 15

BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa told reporters that Modi would start a campaign tour soon. The PM was planning to hold a massive workers’ convention in Shivamogga once the tour plan was finalised, he said.

The BJP has always considered Karnataka its gateway to the South and makes elaborate campaign plans involving top leaders like BJP national president J P Nadda, union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman and Nitin Gadkari.