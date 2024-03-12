PM Modi likely to kickstart Karnataka campaign on March 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to kickstart the BJP’s Lok Sabha campaign in Karnataka on March 15.
A senior BJP functionary told DH that as per tentative schedule, Modi will address party workers in Devanahalli in Bengaluru Rural district on March 15, followed by rallies in Shivamogga (March 17), Hubballi-Dharwad (March 18) and Kalaburagi (March 19).
“The party aims to cover all four vital regions of the state. It plans to gather workers from 3-4 nearby districts for every convention,” the functionary said.
BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa told reporters that Modi would start a campaign tour soon. The PM was planning to hold a massive workers’ convention in Shivamogga once the tour plan was finalised, he said.
The BJP has always considered Karnataka its gateway to the South and makes elaborate campaign plans involving top leaders like BJP national president J P Nadda, union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman and Nitin Gadkari.
