PM Modi slams Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah over MUDA 'scam' at rally in poll-bound Haryana

New Delhi: In one of his first rallies in poll-bound Haryana, PM Narendra Modi accused the Congress of corruption and nepotism. Launching an attack against Karnataka CM Siddarmaiah while alluding to the MUDA scam in the south-Indian state, Modi said that the people of Haryana should not give a chance to a party where the chief minister is mired in a scam.
He alleged that the state was looted during the time of the Congress rule. “Haryana was looted by the Congress government 10 years ago. Now, look at the condition of the Congress in Karnataka. The Karnataka CM is accused in a land scam. Yesterday, the Karnataka High Court said that the investigation orders are correct and investigation should be done. Congress is also involved in a scam in relation to funds meant for Dalits. There is no party more dishonest than Congress in the entire nation,” the prime minister said at a public rally in Sonipat.
“Wherever the Congress government came to power, they did a lot of corruption. Congress is the party that gave birth to and nurtured corruption in India’s government system. When the high command is corrupt, then everyone gets the licence to engage in corruption and loot. The Congress brings with it a system of “dalals” (middlemen) and “damads” (sons-in-law),” he added, alluding to the alleged land scam involving Robert Vadra.
He also said that the Congress kept the backward communities from receiving any benefits. “The Congress has always kept SCs, STs and OBCs away from participation; it was Baba Saheb Ambedkar who gave reservation to Dalits. If he did not do so, Dalits would have to wait for Congress’s defeat for reservation. Whenever Congress has been away from the government, the poor and marginalised have got their rights,” Modi said.
Action in Haryana is heating up with polls to the 90-member assembly to scheduled to be held on October 5.
Published 25 September 2024, 15:20 IST