PM Modi slams Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah over MUDA 'scam' at rally in poll-bound Haryana

New Delhi: In one of his first rallies in poll-bound Haryana, PM Narendra Modi accused the Congress of corruption and nepotism. Launching an attack against Karnataka CM Siddarmaiah while alluding to the MUDA scam in the south-Indian state, Modi said that the people of Haryana should not give a chance to a party where the chief minister is mired in a scam.

He alleged that the state was looted during the time of the Congress rule. “Haryana was looted by the Congress government 10 years ago. Now, look at the condition of the Congress in Karnataka. The Karnataka CM is accused in a land scam. Yesterday, the Karnataka High Court said that the investigation orders are correct and investigation should be done. Congress is also involved in a scam in relation to funds meant for Dalits. There is no party more dishonest than Congress in the entire nation,” the prime minister said at a public rally in Sonipat.