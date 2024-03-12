PM virtually inaugurates Multi Modal Logistics Park in Mysuru

The terminals will promote seamless movement of goods between different modes of transportation.

MMLP, developed at a cost of Rs 100 crore on 60 acres of land, taken on lease from Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB), is aimed to cater to the industries in and around Mysuru and to attract more industrial activities in the region.

It has three full length rail lines -- one each for handling, stabling and engine escape -- and Electronic In Motion Weighbridge (EIMWB). MMLP is a rail/road-based terminal set to serve any gateway port. DPD/DPE movements can be undertaken by either or both rail and road mode.

The MMLP also has a road weigh bridge, two warehouses of 1,000 sq m area each, combined loading and unloading platforms with a paved area of 10,815 sq m and an ergonomic administration building with all amenities and conference facilities.

It is eight km from Mysuru Airport at Mandakalli,18 km from Mysuru city and 12 km from Nanjangud town. The nearest seaports are in Mangaluru and Kerala.

Chief Manager of MMLP Vijay Kumar said the facility has a capacity to handle three trains a day and thus around 300 containers. “MMLP has a potential to handle up to 12,000 containers per month,” he added.

“The difference between goods-sheds of the railways and Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminals is that exports and imports can be handled here easily. So far, industrialists had to go to Chennai for processing documents for imports and exports. Soon, a cold storage will be added to handle farm produce,” he said.

MP Prathap Simha, cluster head of ConCor Gayathri; Area Head Srinivasan; Senior DEE Ravichandra, and General Manager of Indian Railway Construction International Shashidar Nathad were present on the occasion.