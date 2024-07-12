POCSO case: Karnataka HC grants exemption to Yediyurappa from personal appearance before trial court

The Karnataka High Court on Friday granted exemption to former chief minister B S Yediyurappa from personal appearance before trial court on July 15 in connection with a POCSO case filed against him.

The BJP stalwart has been accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl.

On June 28, the Karnataka High Court had extended its interim order restraining the CID from arresting the BJP leader, after allowing the prosecution to file objections to the petition filed by Yediyurappa seeking quashing of the FIR against him.