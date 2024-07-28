Police arrest two over 'anti-Muslim' posts on FB in Kolar district

KGF (Kolar district), dhns: The Robertsonpet police, on Friday night, arrested two people, including a BJP leader, on charges of posting objectionable content on Facebook about the Muslim community.

Naveen Jain, a local BJP leader, and Chetan Bantia, a trader, are the arrested.

The duo had shared a cartoon that criticised the Muslim community on the issue of paying taxes on their FB accounts. Enraged members of the community, in their hundreds, assembled in front of the police station and demanded that the two suspects should be arrested and must be made to apologise for their posts.