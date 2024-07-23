Police solve Devappajja murder case, arrest auto-rickshaw driver

Hubballi, DHNS: Hubballi-Dharwad Police solved the murder case of Vaishno Devi head Devappajja within 28 hours of the incident and arrested the accused Santosh Bhojgar in the City.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday (Juy 23), Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that Santosh suspected Devappajja of performing black magic to destroy his family.
Santosh, a resident of Kamaripet and works as an auto-rickshaw driver, killed Devappajja on July 21.
Devappajja, head of the Vaishno Devi temple at Eshwar Nagar in Bhairidevarkoppa was murdered near the temple in Navanagar APMC police station limits on July 21 evening.
Acting on the case, the police arrested the murder accused Santosh on July 22 night at 11:45.
A few years ago, the accused's father and three brothers died over various reasons. Santosh suspected that his extended family performed black magic with the help of Devappajja to destroy his family. Hence, the accused planned to kill Devappajja for the last six years, said the commissioner.
Photo of the accused Santosh captured on CCTV.
Credit: Special Arrangement
In March 2022, Santosh attempted to kill Devappajja, but failed after his knife was broken. Later, he studied the movement of Devappajja, and purchased a heavy knife by spending Rs 250 and on July 21, when Devappajja was alone, he attacked and killed him, he said.
On Monday, a day after the murder, the police circulated photos of the accused based on CCTV footage. With the help of a media person, the police were able to trace the accused and arrested near Kittur Chennamma circle.
Published 23 July 2024, 07:36 IST