Police solve Devappajja murder case, arrest auto-rickshaw driver

Hubballi, DHNS: Hubballi-Dharwad Police solved the murder case of Vaishno Devi head Devappajja within 28 hours of the incident and arrested the accused Santosh Bhojgar in the City.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday (Juy 23), Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that Santosh suspected Devappajja of performing black magic to destroy his family.

Santosh, a resident of Kamaripet and works as an auto-rickshaw driver, killed Devappajja on July 21.

Devappajja, head of the Vaishno Devi temple at Eshwar Nagar in Bhairidevarkoppa was murdered near the temple in Navanagar APMC police station limits on July 21 evening.