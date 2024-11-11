Police wield lathis to control crowd at territorial army recruitment rally in Karnataka

<p>Belagavi: Tens of thousands of youngsters from across the 16 districts of the state turned up for the recruitment rally of Territorial Army (TA) leading to chaos and confusion on the road in front of the CPED grounds in the city on Sunday.</p>.<p>The aspirants of the soldier's job at TA started arriving at the rally venue on Saturday at midnight. By Sunday morning, the CPED ground saw more than 30,000 aspirants jostling for space. The city police wielded batons to control the crowd.</p>.<p>The youths were subjected to physical tests at the National Military School grounds.</p>