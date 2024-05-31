Prajwal Revanna escorted by women officers as a sign of impartial probe

The 33-year-old, who is accused of sexual harassment and rape by at least three women, was taken to the SIT office in Criminal Investigation Department (CID) HQ in the city in a police jeep surrounded by women officers.

During the day, Prajwal was flanked by women officers from the SIT as he was taken to the Bowring Hospital for a routine medical test and then to court where he was produced before a magistrate, who granted the probe team his custody till June 6.

A source close to the probe revealed that the move was aimed towards sending a message that the MP who allegedly abused his power would be treated as per the law and that women officers could arrest him and initiate legal procedures. “It was also to send a message to the other survivors of the assault not to be afraid and assure them of all the support and an impartial probe,” the well-placed source told DH.