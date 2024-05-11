Priyank Kharge urges EC to relax poll code to address drought issues in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge has asked the Election Commission to relax the model code of conduct in Karnataka, so that the government can start holding meetings to address the drought situation.
Although Karnataka is done voting in the Lok Sabha election, the model code of conduct will remain in force until results are out on June 4.
In his letter to Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena on Friday, Priyank pointed out that Karnataka had declared 223 out of 236 taluks as drought-hit.
He also warned, citing a report from the India Meteorological Department, that Karnataka was likely to face a delayed monsoon.
“The drinking water situation is worsening in all taluks. It is very necessary to manage supply of clean drinking water to citizens and animals over the next two months,” Priyank stated.
Priyank sought the commission’s permission for ministers to chair meetings related to drought and drinking water issues. He sought relaxation of the model code of conduct to not only hold these meetings, but also to take decisions.
On Thursday, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda had said that the drinking water situation was “under control” while underlining that the problem had not reduced.
“In 270 villages, water is being supplied through tankers. Private borewells are being used in 594 villages,” Gowda said. “This number isn’t very different from March.”
In urban areas, 150 wards are getting water through tankers and private borewells in 29 wards, Gowda added. “While the problem hasn’t reduced, it is under control,” he added. Gowda has also sought the Election Commission’s permission to hold meetings with deputy commissioners.
“While it has rained across the state in the last 10-15 days, which has brought some relief, we need to be cautious for another month,” Gowda said.
‘Factual inconsistencies’
Gowda said the Union government had provided the state a copy of the 280-page report of the Inter Ministerial Central Team on the drought situation in Karnataka. The report was shared with the state government as part of the legal fight with the Centre over the quantum of drought relief. “There are some factual inconsistencies and inaccuracies. We’ve said this in court. We’re studying the report and a written statement will be filed. The court will reopen in July,” Gowda said.