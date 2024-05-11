Priyank Kharge urges EC to relax poll code to address drought issues in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge has asked the Election Commission to relax the model code of conduct in Karnataka, so that the government can start holding meetings to address the drought situation.

Although Karnataka is done voting in the Lok Sabha election, the model code of conduct will remain in force until results are out on June 4.

In his letter to Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena on Friday, Priyank pointed out that Karnataka had declared 223 out of 236 taluks as drought-hit.

He also warned, citing a report from the India Meteorological Department, that Karnataka was likely to face a delayed monsoon.