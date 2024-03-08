Pro-Pakistan slogan row: Court sends suspect to 14 days judicial custody

All the suspects were arrested by Vidhana Soudha police on Monday. A statement from the police said the arrests were made based on the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report, circumstantial evidence and witness accounts. The police had registered a suo motu case after news broadcasts by Kannada television channels purportedly showed ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans being raised following the victory of Congress candidate Syed Naseer Hussain in the RS election.