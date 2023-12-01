Pro-Palestine events: Won't curb freedom of expression, says K'taka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: With his government facing the ire of artistes and intellectuals over a clampdown on pro-Palestine voices, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said he would not come in the way of any form of expression that is in line with Constitutional ideals.

Siddaramaiah's statement came after the JP Nagar police forced performing arts space Ranga Shankara to call off an event slated to be held Wednesday in solidarity with Palestine. The police cited security risks.

Not just that, the police booked people who gathered on MG Road in solidarity with Palestine in October. Later, permission was denied for protests at Freedom Park, angering activists.

"The state government will not do anything to prevent or stop any activity that is carried out under the aegis of the core inspiration of the Constitution," Siddaramaiah said.

"For no reason will creative expressions such as storytelling, poetry, theatre and music be stopped. We are in favour of all forms of expressions that are not against the core inspiration of the Constitution," Siddaramaiah insisted.

The CM blamed the police for "misunderstanding" and creating "unnecessary confusion".

"It has come to my notice that misunderstanding on the part of local police officers has led to some unnecessary confusion," Siddaramaiah stated. "I have issued appropriate directions to the director-general of police to make sure that such confusions are not caused," he stated.

The government, Siddaramaiah said, will "always stand by" acts that seek to uphold Constitutional ideals. "So, I request citizens to not create any kind of confusion while not panicking when it comes to freedom of expression," he stated.

The theatre community has planned to stage a demonstration in solidarity with Palestine at Freedom Park on Saturday, December 2. Writers Devanur Mahadeva, Rahamat Tarikere, pontiff Panditaradhya Shivacharya Swami and others were invited for the demonstration.