Probe on Covid-time ‘flaws’: Why are BJP leaders scared? asks Karnataka minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

To probe the alleged irregularities that took place during Covid-19 pandemic management in the health and medical education departments under the previous BJP government, the government has set up an inquiry commission, said Health & Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.
Speaking to mediapersons in the city on Sunday, he said that the government had issued an order in this regard. The commission, headed by a retired judge, will take the matter to its logical end, he added.
Rao said that if the probe was not ordered, the BJP would accuse them of levelling false allegations. If a probe is ordered the same party complains of indulging in vendetta, he added. “The probe has been ordered based on allegations we made in the past,” he added.
“Why should BJP leaders fear if they have not erred?”, he sought to know.
The 40 per cent commission issue and irregularities in BBMP will also be probed, Rao said.
Taking a dig at BJP leaders who were standing on the road during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Isro ISTRAC centre in Bengaluru recently, the minister said the PM didn’t even look at them. Modi is averse to even looking at state BJP leaders, he ridiculed.
Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, who also spoke to newsmen at the venue, said politics on Cauvery water was unwarranted.
He added that, that the state was facing rainfall shortage. The government was committed to protect the interests of farmers. It will take a responsible decision in this regard.