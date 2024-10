Profusion of politics in Mysuru Dasara inaugural speeches

From Mysuru Dasara chief guest Hampa Nagarajaiah (HampaNa), the erudite scholar, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar to senior JD(S) lawmaker G T Deve Gowda, leaders sprinkled their speeches with political messaging, an ode to the uncertain times in which the festival kicked off.