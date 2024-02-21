Prohibitory orders imposed near Bhadra Canal to prevent unauthorised water drawing

Shivamogga: For the first time, the Shivamogga district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC within a 100-metre radius of the Bhadra canal to prevent unauthorised drawing of water from it, ensuring that farmers in designated areas receive it without fail.

Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde has issued a ban on the lifting of water through unauthorised pump sets and tubes from the Bhadra canal and river basin, and imposed prohibitory orders within 100 meters around the Bhadra canal and river basin from February 19 to 26.

A total of 1 TMCft of water has been released from the Bhadra reservoir to the towns of Haveri and Gadag districts since the night of February 5 for drinking purposes. However, the water has not reached the jackwell from where water is provided to the said districts.

As more than 20,000 unauthorized pump sets have been installed in the river basin and water is being drawn illegally, with some villages even constructing unauthorised mud/sand embankments across the river to lift water, the water has not reached the designated area from the reservoir.

Previously, officials used to warn farmers against drawing water from the canal in violation of norms. However, for the first time, prohibitory orders have been enforced as the unauthorised drawing of water has persisted despite warnings.