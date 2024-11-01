Home
Proud of Karnataka guarantee model: D K Shivakumar changes tune day after Kharge rap over Shakti scheme revision

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge yesterday pulled up the Karnataka Deputy CM over his statements on revisiting the Shakti scheme -- free bus travel for women -- in the state.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 05:54 IST

Published 01 November 2024, 05:54 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsDK Shivakumar

