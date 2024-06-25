Publish land denotification, orders rescinding them in gazette: Karnataka HC to Chief Secretary

On February 22, 2024, a division bench in another case upheld the BDA’s writ appeal, affirming the acquisition. In the current appeal, the BDA sought comparable relief, arguing that since the landowners were not consulted before rescinding the denotification, the issue should be reconsidered afresh.

The division bench said the orders rescinding the denotification must also be published in the gazette and widely publicised to ensure that unscrupulous landowners cannot mislead potential buyers by exploiting the denotification status.

“An argument to the contrary would imperil the interest of innocent buyers of the lands in acquisition which were otherwise denotified, but later there is a cancellation of such Denotification. All this being said, we are inclined to remit the matter to the government for the fresh consideration as to whether these lands should be excluded from the fray of acquisition inasmuch as denotification was issued without hearing the appellant-BDA and subsequently, the same was cancelled by the rescinding order that was made without hearing the land owner,” the bench said.