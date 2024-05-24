Home
Private schools told to publish fee details on portal

In a circular, the commissioner of school education said it is mandatory for schools to publish fee details. 'If schools refuse to publish the fee structure, action will be initiated against them,' the circular read.
DHNS
Last Updated : 23 May 2024, 21:35 IST
Last Updated : 23 May 2024, 21:35 IST

The school education and literacy department has directed private schools in the state to publish fee structure for 2024-25 on their websites and also on the Student Achievement Tracking System (SATS) portal.

In a circular, the commissioner of school education said it is mandatory for schools to publish fee details. "If schools refuse to publish the fee structure, action will be initiated against them," the circular read. 

The department had received complaints from parents that many schools had increased fee in the range of 30-40 per cent.

Published 23 May 2024, 21:35 IST
