Rain shortfall destroys crops, upends farmers' lives in Karnataka

“This year, the crop is not even half of the usual figure. We had showers in July and August, but the rain was insufficient compared to last year. This is the time for Aaman (summer) paddy, and we sow around June. But out of the six acres of land I generally cultivate, I have been able to use only two acres due to lack of rain,” says Chakradhar Mahato, a resident of Kalapathar village in Purulia, around 250 km from Kolkata.