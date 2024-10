Rains recede in Mysuru region; two electrocuted in Chamarajanagar

Walls of two houses collapsed, one each in T Narsipur and Nanjangud taluks, Mysuru district. Tobacco crop stored in a house was damaged in Bettadapura, Periyapatna taluk, with the ceiling of an Anganwadi falling, the parents did not send their children, at Belaganahalli in H D Kote taluk.