<p>Rains continued to batter Belagavi and several districts in Kalyana Karnataka region on Tuesday. </p>.<p>Copious rains have filled water bodies and rivers are in spate. Rainwater has gushed into low-lying areas and inundated farmlands. The Linganamakki dam in Shivamogga district is on the verge of reaching full reservoir level. Jog Falls has regained its glory owing to heavy rains in catchment areas. </p>.<p>Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur and Koppal district received heavy rains on the day. As much as two lakh cusec of water is being released into River Krishna from Basavarasagara dam in Narayanapur. As a result, Sheelahalli bridge in Lingsugur taluk of Raichur district is submerged, cutting off road connectivity to several villages in the vicinity.</p>.<p>However rains receded in Kodagu and Hassan districts. Since water level in River Cauvery has risen, the entry of tourists to Dubare elephant camp has been banned.</p>