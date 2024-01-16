Ram Lalla sculptor braved an eye injury, spent sleepless nights; Family says its worth it

Mysuru: Scupltor Arun Yogiraj, whose chiselled "Ram Lalla" will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, braved pain in the eye due to an injury and spent sleepless nights over ensuring the perfect idol to be placed in the shrine, his family said on Tuesday.

The family of the Mysuru-based sculptor is jubilant after the Ayodhya Ram temple trust announced that the idol of 'Ram Lalla' made by him has been selected for installation at the temple coming up at Lord Ram's birthplace in the Uttar Pradesh town.

Yogiraj’s wife Vijetha said she was extremely happy with the achievement. She also shared an anecdote about how he got an eye injury while chiseling the idol.

"I am very happy. We are assigned to do this virtuous job," she told reporters.

"When the task was given (to Yogiraj), we got the information that the ideal stone is available near Mysuru. However, that stone was very hard, so hard that its pointed flake pricked into his eye and it was removed through an operation. Even during the pain, he did not stop and continued with the work. His work was so good that it impressed everyone. We thank one and all," Vijetha said.

She explained there was no scope for making any error while carving the idol.

"He (Yogiraj) had many sleepless nights thinking and concentrated on making the Ram Lalla idol. There were days when we hardly spoke, and he hardly gave time to the family also. All this is now compensated by this great news," she said.